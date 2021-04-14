Banks back controversial Employment Equity Amendment Bill
Basa says industries should be directly involved in setting realistic prescribed employment equity targets
14 April 2021 - 18:31
The Banking Association SA (Basa), the industry body representing all registered banks in the country, has thrown its weight behind legislation to compel businesses to meet employment equity goals, but called for industries to be directly involved in the setting of targets.
Parliament is holding public hearings on the contentious bill which, if passed, will give the labour minister the authority to set employment equity targets for employers across the economy...
