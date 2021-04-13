Davis tax committee looking at giving Sars prosecuting powers
Retired judge Dennis Davis says the National Prosecuting Authority does not have ample capacity to prosecute tax cases
13 April 2021 - 14:49
Sars should be able to criminally prosecute its own tax cases rather than relying on the overburdened National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), retired judge Dennis Davis said on Tuesday.
Davis said during a discussion on the future of taxation organised by financial services group PSG that he does not believe the NPA has the capacity to deal with the backlog of tax cases at the moment...
