National Treasury extends loan guarantee scheme until July The extension will allow applications in the system to be processed, even as demand for loans continues to decline

The Treasury has confirmed it will extend the bank loan guarantee scheme that was supposed to be the centrepiece of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 relief strategy, to allow applications currently in the system to be processed before its wind-down.

The scheme, which has allocated less than 10% of the original R200bn, will not be extended beyond July. It was supposed to be the biggest chunk of R500bn of relief measures announced by Ramaphosa in 2020 to cushion the economy after SA imposed one of the harshest lockdowns anywhere, closing virtually the whole economy. The scheme was supposed to provide loans to businesses that were battered by the lockdown but would have been viable otherwise...