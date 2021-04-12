Salga tables tough 2.8% municipal wage hike offer
The SA Local Government Association says that distressed municipalities will have to implement a ‘0% increase’
12 April 2021 - 11:59
In what could signal tough wage talks ahead, the SA Local Government Association (Salga), a body representing the country's 257 municipalities, has proposed a three-year wage deal with an option for each party to “opt out” of the agreement based on extraordinary and unforeseen circumstances.
In a strongly worded letter to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) general secretary Bill Govender — which has been leaked to Business Day — Salga CEO Xolile George drew a line in the sand, proposing a 2.8% wage increase for 2021/2022. He called on municipalities to hike salaries in line with available resources, saying failure to do so would constitute financial misconduct...
