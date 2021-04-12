National Green coalition and miner at odds over Yzermyn interdict BL PREMIUM

A long battle over a proposed coal mine in an ecologically important area has culminated in an interdict on the mine’s development until all pending reviews and appeals have been finalised.

Environmental justice groups have welcomed the ruling, but the mine developers, who have already sunk $56m into the project, warn it could have far-reaching consequences for mining and other investments in SA...