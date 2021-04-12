Green coalition and miner at odds over Yzermyn interdict
12 April 2021 - 18:37
A long battle over a proposed coal mine in an ecologically important area has culminated in an interdict on the mine’s development until all pending reviews and appeals have been finalised.
Environmental justice groups have welcomed the ruling, but the mine developers, who have already sunk $56m into the project, warn it could have far-reaching consequences for mining and other investments in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now