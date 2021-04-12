GEPF squashes members’ interest in using their pensions as security for loans
12 April 2021 - 15:59
The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has informed its more than 1-million members in the public service that they cannot access their pension funds while they are still working.
The fund said in a notice to members that it was responding to the many queries it had received after the release of a private members’ bill by DA MP Dion George that proposes employees be allowed to use their pension funds as collateral for loans. ..
