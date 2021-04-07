National Sars can go after assets illegally held abroad, says Edward Kieswetter Using data, artificial intelligence and working with overseas jurisdictions, tax evaders can run but they cannot hide, says the tax agency BL PREMIUM

Sars is developing its capacity to identify assets — estimated at more than R400bn — that South Africans have accumulated abroad, commissioner Edward Kieswetter said on Wednesday.

He rejected the allegation that he was simply engaging in “scare tactics” in highlighting that Sars has established that SA taxpayers have assets of more than R400bn offshore. A substantial amount of this has probably not been declared, he said in an interview with Business Day...