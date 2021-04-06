National

WATCH: Covid-19 pushes edtech to front of the class

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how edtech has been implemented during in the pandemic and what role will it play after Covid-19

06 April 2021 - 14:13 Business Day TV
As the Covid-19 pandemic forced school shutdowns around the world, digital solutions entered centre-stage to support a sudden shift to remote learning, thrusting technology into the forefront of the educational sphere.

Remote and hybrid learning have quickly become the sole means of delivering education, and almost 90% of students globally, or 1.6-billion children, rely on educational software or digital means to access their classes.

Seemingly overnight, educational institutions were forced to digitalise, with ranging degrees of success. While edtech holds great promise, students from lower-income households and across developing nations experience greater difficulties accessing remote classrooms due to a lack of sufficient internet access and device ownership, exacerbating the digital divide.

Michael Avery hosted Ashutosh Sharma, head of Prosus Ventures in India; Wesley Lynch, CEO and founder of Snapplify; founder and CEO of The Student Hub, Hertzy Kabeya; and Kerry Fynn, CEO of independent advisory firm AlphaWealth, to talk about how edtech has been implemented during in the pandemic and what role will it play after the pandemic.

