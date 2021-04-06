Sars to target wealthy taxpayers’ R400bn stashed offshore
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter suspects a lot of the money has not been declared
SA’s tax authority has established that SA taxpayers have assets of more than R400bn offshore, a lot of which has probably not been declared.
Tapping into this undeclared wealth would help the SA Revenue Service (Sars) in its efforts to generate the revenue needed to finance development and reduce debt...
