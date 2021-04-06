NEWS ANALYSIS: Things could get worse before they get better for emerging market banks
Fitch ratings agency says loan portfolios are likely to deteriorate as relief programmes and forbearance by regulators come to an end
06 April 2021 - 19:57
The pandemic-induced hard lockdowns implemented across the world led to unprecedented restriction on economic activity with disastrous consequences for the ability of consumers and businesses to service their loans.
In response, banks across the emerging world implemented a range of measures designed to temporarily suspend the obligations of borrowers as they attempted to navigate the uncertainty and impact of Covid-19...
