National Icasa wants customers to spend less than seven minutes in a post office queue SA Post Office under pressure as new regulatory regime is proposed to improve counter service BL PREMIUM

In a move that piles pressure on SA Post Office (Sapo) to get its house in order, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is proposing a new regulatory regime including making it mandatory for the state-owned company to serve customers within minutes.

The proposed regulations are also applicable to private courier services...