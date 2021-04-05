National SIU hobbled by more than R500m debt owed by all levels of government Money is needed to fully capacitate the corruption-busting unit with more forensic investigators and accountants BL PREMIUM

The work of the state’s corruption-fighting investigating unit is being severely hampered by debt it is owed by the three spheres of government and public entities.

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said national and provincial departments, municipalities and public entities owe the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) more than R510m, which is needed to fully capacitate the organisation with more forensic investigators and accountants...