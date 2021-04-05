SIU hobbled by more than R500m debt owed by all levels of government
Money is needed to fully capacitate the corruption-busting unit with more forensic investigators and accountants
05 April 2021 - 21:04
The work of the state’s corruption-fighting investigating unit is being severely hampered by debt it is owed by the three spheres of government and public entities.
Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said national and provincial departments, municipalities and public entities owe the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) more than R510m, which is needed to fully capacitate the organisation with more forensic investigators and accountants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now