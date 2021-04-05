National SA must reduce policy uncertainty to promote investment, Raymond Parsons says North West University professor says negative economic factors are still dominating positive ones as policy uncertainty index released for first quarter of 2021 BL PREMIUM

SA needs an implementation-led recovery which reduces policy uncertainty, promotes investment and boosts job-rich growth, North West University (NWU) Business School Prof Raymond Parsons said on Tuesday, as the institution released its Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) for the first quarter of 2021.

The PUI declined in the first quarter to 55.2 from 56.7 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The PUI was launched in 2016 and is published in January, April, July and October of each year. An increase beyond 50 reflects heightened policy uncertainty, while a decline means reduced uncertainty...