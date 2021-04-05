Numsa to take legal action over failure to pay wages at SAA subsidiaries
Union lashes out at department of public enterprises after salaries at SAA Technical and Air Chefs were not paid
05 April 2021 - 18:36
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said on Monday that it is taking legal action after the failure to pay workers’ salaries at SAA Technical (SAAT) and Air Chefs, both subsidiaries of the embattled national carrier SAA.
SAAT management had “promised” that workers would be paid on April 1, after it failed to pay salaries on March 27, Numsa said...
