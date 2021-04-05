National Eskom says lights will stay on despite Oracle threats amid payment dispute Operations will not be disrupted should the company withdraw its services as threatened BL PREMIUM

Eskom, which is involved in a payment dispute with US-based technology giant Oracle, says it has put measures in place to ensure that operations would not be disrupted should the company withdraw its services as threatened.

However, the dependence on Oracle appears to be fundamental, with a number of services and functions that run on its systems, including monitoring electricity generation, detecting and recording of faults, and distributing power in prepaid areas. Eskom has previously said that if Oracle were to withdraw its services, SA would be plunged into darkness...