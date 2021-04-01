National BREAKING NEWS: Sars collects R38bn more in 2020/2021 The amount is due to a better economic performance as well as Sars’ tax collection efforts BL PREMIUM

SA’s tax authority collected R38bn more in tax in the 2020/2021 financial year than was forecast in the February budget.

The achievement by Sars comes despite an economy hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, which shut down economic activity, and was due to a better economic performance as well as Sars’ tax collection efforts...