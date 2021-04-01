Eskom appoints advocate Ishmael Semenya to head racism probe
01 April 2021 - 09:09
Power utility Eskom said on Thursday it has appointed advocate Ishmael Semenya SC to head a probe into racism allegations against group CEO André de Ruyter.
De Ruyter, the former CEO of packaging group Nampak, was brought in to spearhead a turnaround at the embattled power utility in January 2020, but has recently been accused of helping purge black suppliers in favour of white ones...
