WATCH: Why young people are battling to find work
Youth Employment Service Initiative CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville talks to Business Day TV about how youth unemployment
31 March 2021 - 07:39
SA’s latest jobs data paints a grim picture.
According to Stats SA, total employment contracted by 5.8% between December 2019 and December 2020. The data comes nearly three years after President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Service Initiative (YES), which aims to ease the high level of youth unemployment in the country.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to YES CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville for more detail.
