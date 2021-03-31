WATCH: Why young people are battling to find work

SA’s latest jobs data paints a grim picture.

According to Stats SA, total employment contracted by 5.8% between December 2019 and December 2020. The data comes nearly three years after President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the Youth Employment Service Initiative (YES)​, which aims to ease the high level of youth unemployment in the country.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to YES CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville for more detail.