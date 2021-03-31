National Over-60s next in the vaccine queue, social partners agree Putting the elderly at the front of the queue has been urged by public health experts, partly to protect the health system BL PREMIUM

SA’s hazy vaccine plan is slowly taking shape with a decision that the over-60s will be next in the queue beginning in early May.

The vaccine rollout has been inordinately slow with only 350,000 of 1.2-million health workers vaccinated so far. After the health workers, the second phase of the plan includes everyone from the elderly to those with co-morbidities, and essential workers. There are between 13-million and 16-million people in this cohort and the sequencing is undecided...