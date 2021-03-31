National New proposal causes Land Bank to miss debt restructuring deadline However, the bank says it will meet a deadline to repay Standard & Chartered R400m by April 1 BL PREMIUM

The Land Bank, which is involved in a debt restructuring process after a 2020 default, has missed the March 31 deadline to reach a solution with lenders.

But it will meet a deadline to repay Standard Chartered R400m by April 1, it said...