National Land Bank misses debt restructuring deadline However, the bank says it will meet a deadline to repay Standard & Chartered R400m by April 1

The Land Bank, which is involved in a debt restructuring process after a default in 2020, will miss the March 31 deadline to reach a solution with lenders.

The bank will, however, meet a deadline to repay Standard & Chartered R400m by April 1, it said...