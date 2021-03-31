Land Bank and lenders strive to find debt solution
Talks on debt restructuring continue on eve of March 31 deadline to repay Standard Chartered
31 March 2021 - 05:10
The Land Bank, which is restructuring its more than R40bn debt, on Tuesday night met lenders over a solution before a March 31 deadline to meet a R400m court-ordered repayment.
The bank defaulted on debt repayments last April and was sued by Standard Chartered, which a court said must be repaid by end-March. Other lenders, which chose not to sue and entered restructuring talks, had hoped for a liability solution before the repayment deadline...
