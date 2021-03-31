National Better audit outcomes but still a long way to go, says auditor-general A major reason for the improvement was that key vacant management positions were filled BL PREMIUM

There have been some improvements in the audit outcomes of national and provincial departments and their entities, but there is still a long way to go, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says.

In a presentation on her integrated report for 2019/20 she attributed the improvement to 66 auditees having improved on their audit outcomes and 35 having regressed. Irregular expenditure decreased to R54bn from the previous R67bn, though Maluleke cautioned that this decrease would have been wiped out if all the irregular expenditure had been fully reported...