WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation ahead of Easter weekend
The president updates SA on developments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
30 March 2021 - 19:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on developments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic follows meetings with the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.
The address comes days before the Easter weekend, when people are expected to travel and gather in large numbers.
