SA remains on level 1, but booze sale restrictions in place for Easter weekend

Alcohol will not be allowed for off-site consumption over the Easter weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday night.

He also announced that the country would remain on level 1 lockdown, though with “a few adjustments”.

He said the tightened restrictions on alcohol were necessitated by “the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour”.

On-site consumption would be allowed, Ramaphosa said, but the sale for off-site consumption was “prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday”.

“Just those four days.”

As of Monday night, there were 1,545,979 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 52,710 Covid-19-related deaths.

“We are not yet ready to return to normal life because of this virus. For the second year in a row, we will have to limit our interactions, particularly during the Easter period,” Ramaphosa said.

The president announced that public gatherings, including religious gatherings expected over the weekend, will be limited to “250 people indoors and 500 outdoors” — recommending outdoor gatherings due to better ventilation.

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used,” Ramaphosa added.

The president advised the elderly and those with co-morbidities to avoid public gatherings if possible.

The government will review the permitted sizes of gatherings in the next 15 days.

