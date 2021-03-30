More than 600 staff retrenched as SABC concludes process
The broadcaster has a staggering wage bill of more than R3bn a year for its 3,000 permanent employees
30 March 2021 - 11:10
The SABC has concluded its contentious retrenchment process, which will see as many as 621 employees leave the embattled public broadcaster.
The reduction of employee costs is central to the SABC’s turnaround plan and its long-term sustainability, the broadcaster said in a statement on Tuesday...
