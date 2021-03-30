National

NEWS

Fuel prices could reach record highs in April

Combined with the levy increase, petrol could rise as much as R1 a litre and diesel 66c

30 March 2021 - 15:16 Staff Writer
The fuel price for April will be in the region of R17.32 / l for ULP 95 inland, surpassing the previous high of R17.08 set in late 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fuel price for April will be in the region of R17.32 / l for ULP 95 inland, surpassing the previous high of R17.08 set in late 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Automobile Association (AA) expects another major hike in fuel prices in April with 95 unleaded petrol heading into record territory when the department of mineral resources and energy makes the official adjustment on April 7.

The AA was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The additional 27c to the General Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund levies announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in February come into effect in April and will add extra costs to a litre of fuel, in addition to the increased monthly adjustment.

Combined with the levy increase, petrol could rise by as much as R1/l, and diesel by 66c. This was lower than the R1.16/l petrol price increase and 92c diesel increase predicted by the AA earlier in March.

However, the fuel price for April will be in the region of R17.32/l for 95 unleaded inland, comfortably surpassing the previous high of R17.08 set in late 2018, the AA said.

With the increases to the levies, motorists will be paying R5.96 per litre of fuel, or between 35% and 40% to taxes, on every litre purchased.

The association says the recent two-month streak of petroleum price increases topped out in the third week of March and retreated slightly. The rand had a similar trajectory.

“The unfortunate reality is that the expected hikes will still be substantial. The minor relief of the pullback in petroleum and the exchange rate will be cold comfort to South Africans reeling from the ongoing economic damage being inflicted as a result of Covid-19, and a decade of economic decline,” the AA said.

Fuel prices to increase substantially at midnight

This will be the third consecutive month of fuel hikes due to rising international oil prices
National
4 weeks ago

Fuel levies increase to hit motorists hard, says AA

Association says neighbouring countries who buy fuel from SA do not add these taxes to their prices, making their fuel cheaper than it is in the ...
Economy
1 month ago

Why SA consumers are less likely to buy electric vehicles

Deloitte report shows 62% of people polled say their next vehicle is likely to contain a diesel or petrol engine
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa urges SA not to tempt fate as SAB calls ...
National
2.
ANC members charged with wrongdoing have 30 days ...
National
3.
‘It’s in our hands,’ says Discovery Health CEO as ...
National / Health
4.
Municipal workers’ union threatens to strike over ...
National / Labour
5.
Lindiwe Sisulu calls in SIU and National Treasury ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.