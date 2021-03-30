Fuel prices could reach record highs in April

The Automobile Association (AA) expects another major hike in fuel prices in April with 95 unleaded petrol heading into record territory when the department of mineral resources and energy makes the official adjustment on April 7.

The AA was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

The additional 27c to the General Fuel Levy and Road Accident Fund levies announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni in February come into effect in April and will add extra costs to a litre of fuel, in addition to the increased monthly adjustment.

Combined with the levy increase, petrol could rise by as much as R1/l, and diesel by 66c. This was lower than the R1.16/l petrol price increase and 92c diesel increase predicted by the AA earlier in March.

However, the fuel price for April will be in the region of R17.32/l for 95 unleaded inland, comfortably surpassing the previous high of R17.08 set in late 2018, the AA said.