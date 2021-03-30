National Department heads must act on non-compliance, says PSC The Public Service Commission says failure to take disciplinary action encourages such behaviour BL PREMIUM

Non-compliance with public service regulations by government officials is a direct result of poor consequence management by their departments, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said on Tuesday.

There has been a nationwide outcry about the quality of service provided in government and quasi-government institutions, and the high levels of corruption, embezzlement and non-performance torpedoing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda...