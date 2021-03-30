Alcohol industry wants reasons behind possible alcohol ban
The industry is very worried that President Cyril Ramaphosa could announce another liquor sales ban on Tuesday night
30 March 2021 - 15:55
The alcohol industry has written to the minister of health and minister of co-operative governance asking for the reasons behind an alcohol ban, should the president announce one on Tuesday evening.
The SA Liquor brand association (Salba) represents the major players in the alcohol industry including Distell; the national liquor traders association; Vinpro, which represents wine farmers and producers; and the beer association of SA (Basa). ..
