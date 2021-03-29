Ramaphosa warns against ‘tempting fate’ ahead of long weekend

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government is deliberating on whether to ease restrictions on the size of religious gatherings, and other issues, ahead of Easter, Passover and Ramadan, but also cautioned that “we should not tempt fate”.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said he has met religious leaders virtually to discuss requests made. However, he said now is the time when precaution is needed above all else as the coronavirus pandemic has not been eliminated.

“International experience has taught us that we should not tempt fate. Many countries have eased restrictions only for there to be resurgences, necessitating the imposition of even harsher restrictions,” he said.

The president said the government remains committed to working with the faith community to find workable solutions, but at the same time, public health and safety is a paramount consideration. He said a decision on this and other issues relating to the lockdown will be communicated in the coming days.

It is not clear when Ramaphosa will address the nation on restrictions going into the long weekend. The president is expected to attend an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday.

Speculation has been rife that the government could implement stricter Covid-19 regulations.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.5-million people in the country and killed more than 52,000. More than 231,000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Some 40-million people will need to be inoculated during the national vaccine drive, the biggest in SA’s history, to reach herd immunity. It has yet to get under way as commercial stocks secured from vaccine manufacturers have yet to be delivered.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisers have warned that the country could see coronavirus infections begin to rise as soon as mid-April as increased travel, holidays and religious gatherings fuel transmission and drive a third wave.

SA entered a devastating second wave of the coronavirus during the festive season at the end of 2020, forcing the government to move the country back to level 3 of the lockdown. The country is currently on the least restrictive level 1.

The medical advisory council has recommended the re-introduction of tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and public gatherings to try to avoid a devastating new wave that could see hospital admissions up to a quarter higher than the previous surge.

Ramaphosa said on Monday that faith communities are encouraged to be innovative in the way they hold congregational worship over Easter, Passover and Ramadan as they did last year.

He also acknowledged that, during the various lockdown alert levels, religious organisations had incurred substantial financial losses that threaten their sustainability.

“Large gatherings, whether religious or otherwise, have the potential to spread the virus, despite the application of measures around social-distancing and hand-sanitising,” Ramaphosa said, adding that religious leaders understand and appreciate the danger of a new wave of infections.

“In a country that enshrines the right to religious freedom, all effort must be made to support our people in the exercise of this right. And in exercising this right, we need to make sure that we do not place the rights or the lives of others at risk,” he said.

Ramaphosa said this was a principle religious leaders he met fully support and appreciate.

