National Pressure mounts on government to scrap tariffs on steel imports BL PREMIUM

Introducing a refund for steel importers hard hit by duties is unlikely to bring much relief to the industry that was once the cornerstone of manufacturing in the country, a big employers’ body says.

“Though it is a step in the right direction, [we are] still very sceptical that it will render much-needed relief to the steel industry,” said Gerhard Papenfus, the CEO of the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa)...