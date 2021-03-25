National Stricter Covid-19 rules to deal with upcoming religious holidays being mulled There are fears that Easter, Pesach and Ramadan holidays will fuel infections BL PREMIUM

The cabinet’s top Covid-19 advisory body is considering what measures to implement to deal with upcoming religious events, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

This comes as speculation mounts that restrictions under level 2 will be imposed to limit gatherings over the Easter period as well as during the Pesach and Ramadan observation amid fears these could be super-spreader events. Tens of thousands of Zion Christian Church and Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) members, among others, travel to Moria in Limpopo and to Ebuhleni in Durban over Easter to pay homage and pray...