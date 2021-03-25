Stricter Covid-19 rules to deal with religious holidays being mulled
There are fears that Easter, Pesach and Ramadan holidays will fuel infections
25 March 2021 - 14:25
The cabinet’s top Covid-19 advisory body is considering what measures to implement to deal with upcoming religious events, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Thursday.
This comes as speculation mounts that restrictions under level 2 will be imposed to limit gatherings over the Easter period as well as the Pesach and Ramadan observation, as fears mount that these could be super-spreader events...
