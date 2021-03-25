Presidency supports calls for independent water regulator
25 March 2021 - 18:26
The government has come out in support of the idea to establish an independent water regulator to regulate tariffs, standards and performance in the water services sector.
The idea has long been supported by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), lobby group Water Shortage SA and the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) as a way of addressing SA’s water crisis, which is characterised by failing municipal infrastructure, lack of long-term planning and implementation and the growing failure of sewage treatment plants across the country...
