National Lobby group calls for transformation of multibillion-rand ICT sector Progressive Blacks in ICT says dominant players are excluding black people

A lobby group advocating for the inclusion of blacks in the multibillion-rand information and communications technology (ICT) sector has called on the government to ensure the rollout of 5G benefits to the previously disadvantaged, especially women and people living with disabilities.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), which regulates the industry, said in its 2020 report on the state of the ICT sector in SA, that the industry's revenue increased 4% from R229bn in 2018 to R238bn in 2019...