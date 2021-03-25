Jail is the only alternative for ‘cynical’ Zuma, Ngcukaitobi tells court
Tembeka Ngcukaitobi says the question is how long the former president should spend in prison, not whether he should go
25 March 2021 - 13:05
There is no other appropriate remedy but to jail former president Jacob Zuma for his “malicious” behaviour and defiance of a Constitutional Court order, the apex court has heard.
The court on Thursday heard an application brought by the state capture commission to have Zuma found guilty of contempt and jailed for two years for defying the order that he must appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to answer questions and file affidavits giving his side of the story...
