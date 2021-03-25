National Committee chair unhappy about Expropriation Bill public hearings There are currently two separate but related processes in motion regarding expropriation without compensation BL PREMIUM

The chair of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending the wording of section 25 of the constitution or the property clause has raised concern that another committee in parliament was already holding public hearings on the Expropriation Bill.

There are currently two separate but related processes in motion regarding expropriation without compensation. The ad hoc committee on section 25 is focused on the wording of the property clause in the constitution with the aim of making clear that which is implicit regarding expropriation of land without compensation, as a legitimate option to tackle skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the apartheid and colonial eras. An amendment to the constitution such as this will require the support of at least two-thirds of members of the National Assembly for it to pass. ..