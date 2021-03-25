Committee chair unhappy about Expropriation Bill public hearings
There are currently two separate but related processes in motion regarding expropriation without compensation
The chair of the ad hoc committee tasked with amending the wording of section 25 of the constitution or the property clause has raised concern that another committee in parliament was already holding public hearings on the Expropriation Bill.
There are currently two separate but related processes in motion regarding expropriation without compensation. The ad hoc committee on section 25 is focused on the wording of the property clause in the constitution with the aim of making clear that which is implicit regarding expropriation of land without compensation, as a legitimate option to tackle skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the apartheid and colonial eras. An amendment to the constitution such as this will require the support of at least two-thirds of members of the National Assembly for it to pass. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now