Aviation regulator says it will not get into political fight over SAA
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says SAA pilots will destroy the airline
25 March 2021 - 19:49
UPDATED 26 March 2021 - 10:08
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), which is investigating the dangerous incident during take-off of an SAA plane last month, has hit out at critics questioning its objectivity, saying it will not be drawn into “political fights” between SAA and its pilots, whom it suggests are involved in misinformation.
SAA pilots, 90% of whom belong to the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), have been locked out since December in a labour dispute over the conditions of their retrenchment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now