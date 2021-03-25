National Aviation regulator says it will not get into political fight over SAA Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says SAA pilots will destroy the airline BL PREMIUM

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), which is investigating the dangerous incident during take-off of an SAA plane last month, has hit out at critics questioning its objectivity, saying it will not be drawn into “political fights” between SAA and its pilots, whom it suggests are involved in misinformation.

SAA pilots, 90% of whom belong to the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), have been locked out since December in a labour dispute over the conditions of their retrenchment...