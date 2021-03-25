National Aviation regulator and Pravin Gordhan take aim at SAA pilots Sacaa says it will not be drawn into ‘political fights’ and ‘frivolous accusations’ BL PREMIUM

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa), which is investigating the dangerous incident during take-off of an SAA plane last month, has hit out at critics questioning its objectivity, saying it will not be drawn into “political fights” between SAA and its pilots, whom it suggests are involved in misinformation.

SAA pilots, 90% of whom belong to the SAA Pilots Association (Saapa), have been locked out since December in a labour dispute over the conditions of their retrenchment...