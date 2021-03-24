Zondo denies Bain permission to publish affidavit setting out its version in Sars scandal
Raymond Zondo said Bain was given the option to give evidence before the commission, but chose not to
24 March 2021 - 11:17
Bain — the US-based consultancy that was subject to a scathing report from the Nugent commission into the destruction of Sars — will not be allowed to share its affidavit before the Zondo commission.
On Tuesday, Bain asked deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for written permission to allow it to publish an affidavit, or a summary of it, to set out its version of events as Athol Williams, recruited as a partner as part of Bain’s efforts to clean up its governance processes after the Sars scandal broke, testified before the commission. ..
