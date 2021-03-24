National SAA pilots hailed for preventing take-off disaster SAA has responded to a dangerous take off event BL PREMIUM

An SAA aircraft that flew from Johannesburg to Brussels in February came close to experiencing an extremely dangerous event on take-off, but that was averted by "appropriate corrective action" by the crew, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said on Monday that it is investigating "an alpha floor protection event" that occurred on the SAA Airbus A340-600 that flew to Brussels on February 24 to collect the country’s second batch of Covid-19 vaccines...