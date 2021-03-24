Pilots saved the day says SAA and denies full-scale event
SAA has responded to a dangerous take off event
24 March 2021 - 15:50
An SAA aircraft that flew from Johannesburg to Brussels in February came close to experiencing an extremely dangerous event on take-off, but that was averted by “appropriate corrective action” by the crew, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) said on Monday that it was investigating “an alpha floor protection event” that occurred on the SAA airbus A340-600 that flew to Brussels on February 24, to collect the country’s second batch of Covid-19 vaccines. An alpha floor protection event is when the aircraft’s automatic systems detect that the aircraft speed is to low and kick in to provide an auto thrust, preventing it from stalling during take-off or landing...
