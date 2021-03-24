Expropriation without compensation will cause low credit extensions, says Basa
The Banking Association says such expropriation, and amending the constitution, will rattle investors
24 March 2021 - 17:47
Expropriation of land without compensation will destabilise the banking sector and potentially lead to private-sector lenders withdrawing from providing loans in which land-based property is offered as security, parliament was told on Wednesday.
The Banking Association SA (Basa), the industry body representing all registered banks in the country, warned that expropriation without compensation could spark an economic crisis, much like the 2007/2008 global recession that started from the downturn of land-based properties in the US...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now