National State-capture inquiry questions if Bain is prepared to testify After withdrawing from the Nugent inquiry about its roll in the Sars saga, Bain wants to hear the testimony of a former partner at this inquiry first BL PREMIUM

Questions have been raised once again about whether US-based consultancy Bain & Company will co-operate with another commission of inquiry and avail itself to questioning.

This after the company, which has been linked to the weakening of Sars, argued at the state-capture commission that it be allowed to publish its affidavits or a summary of them, after former Bain partner Athol Williams gives testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday. ..