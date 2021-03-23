State-capture inquiry questions if Bain is prepared to testify
After withdrawing from the Nugent inquiry about its roll in the Sars saga, Bain wants to hear the testimony of a former partner at this inquiry first
23 March 2021 - 13:12
Questions have been raised once again about whether US-based consultancy Bain & Company will co-operate with another commission of inquiry and avail itself to questioning.
This after the company, which has been linked to the weakening of Sars, argued at the state-capture commission that it be allowed to publish its affidavits or a summary of them, after former Bain partner Athol Williams gives testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now