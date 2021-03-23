National New proposal for higher education funding mooted Cabinet has asked for a new funding framework for tertiary students, which inevitably means a loan BL PREMIUM

A proposal on the possibility of providing comprehensive funding to tertiary students, including those that do not qualify for government assistance, will be developed by June, higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande told parliament on Tuesday.

“The cabinet has taken a decision that I must come back by June with a proposal or framework on how we deal with student funding comprehensively, including the ‘missing middle’,” Nzimande said...