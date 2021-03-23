Mpofu and Gordhan continue tense stand-off at state capture commission
The two sparred over Mpofu's suggestions that Gordhan has a propensity to insult people in a vitriolic, scandalous manner without evidence and to be condescending towards them
23 March 2021 - 22:23
The tense stand-off between Pravin Gordhan and Advocate Dali Mpofu continued at the state capture commission on Tuesday in the second round of the public enterprise minister’s cross examination.
The cross examination was so intense that at some point deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who is chairing the commission ordered Mpofu to sit down after he interjected during a re-examination by Gordhan's lawyer Michelle Le Roux and told her to “shut up”...
