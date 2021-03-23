Expropriation without compensation will hurt municipalities, property associations warn
Sareit and Sapoa say constitutional amendment can lead to a drop in investment and property values
23 March 2021 - 16:00
UPDATED 23 March 2021 - 19:08
SA’s major property business associations have warned that expropriation without compensation will worsen the financial difficulties of many municipalities, possibly affecting service delivery.
The SA Real Estate Investment Trust Association (Sareit), which represents all real estate businesses listed on the JSE and the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), the representative body for commercial and industrial property, told parliamentarians that expropriation without compensation can lead to a significant drop in the value of properties and investment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now