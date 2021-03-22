National Medical body’s legal battle with trade union continues Dispute between the SA Medical Association and the SA Medical Association Trade Union is about deductions, which the union claims belong to it BL PREMIUM

A judgment handed down by the Constitutional Court last week did not mean that the non-profit professional body representing medical doctors and medical students was required to immediately pay millions of rand to the trade union representing doctors in the public sector, it said on Friday.

The SA Medical Association (Sama) and the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) have been in a long-standing dispute over whether Sama owes Samatu millions of rand in deductions paid over the past 20 years. Samatu, which is under administration, has applied for Sama’s liquidation saying that it owes as much as R370m, but Sama is opposing this...