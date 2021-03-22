EAAB says it is issuing certificates required by estate agents
22 March 2021 - 17:37
The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB), the body responsible for regulating and controlling certain activities of estate agents, says it has issued most of the outstanding certificates required by estate agents to practice.
South African estate agents need to have valid fidelity fund certificates (FFCs) to sell properties. It is a criminal offence for any person to act as an estate agent without a valid licence...
