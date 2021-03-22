National EAAB says it is issuing certificates required by estate agents BL PREMIUM

The Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB), the body responsible for regulating and controlling certain activities of estate agents, says it has issued most of the outstanding certificates required by estate agents to practice.

South African estate agents need to have valid fidelity fund certificates (FFCs) to sell properties. It is a criminal offence for any person to act as an estate agent without a valid licence...