WATCH: Manufacturing own goals

Michael Avery talks to a panel about news that made headlines this past week

19 March 2021 - 15:25 Business Day TV
We had some welcome news this week with the announcement of the preferred bidders for the emergency procurement of 2,000MW of power set to create a wave of R45bn worth of investment into the local economy. But that was tempered by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe capping self generation at 10MW.

Fitch Ratings, which downgraded SA further into junk status in November, says the country’s economy will expand 4.3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022 as it continues on a path of moderate recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. And we heard some more detail on the much-vaunted Operation Vulindlela.

Michael Avery reviews the week that was with Warwick Lucas chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University.

ISAAH MHLANGA: Government’s failure to communicate makes perceived risks look real

The government is willing to listen and take good advice but needs to work on communication strategy
Opinion
23 hours ago

Emergency power bids set to inject R45bn and ease chronic shortages

Mantashe announces winners from private sector as SA remains in the grip of an energy supply crisis
National
23 hours ago

Fitch lifts economic growth forecast for SA to 4.3%

Ratings agency raises estimate for SA's 2021 economic growth to 4.3% from 3.6% previously
Economy
23 hours ago

How public-sector wages dwarf social grants

Social grants are being increased at a rate well below inflation, despite this money likely to be more beneficial to local economic growth
National
1 week ago

Operation Vulindlela: An uphill all the way

A fresh breeze of reform is blowing through the government, raising hopes that this time things will be different. But Ramaphosa has much work to do ...
Features
1 day ago

