WATCH: Manufacturing own goals

We had some welcome news this week with the announcement of the preferred bidders for the emergency procurement of 2,000MW of power set to create a wave of R45bn worth of investment into the local economy. But that was tempered by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe capping self generation at 10MW.

Fitch Ratings, which downgraded SA further into junk status in November, says the country’s economy will expand 4.3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022 as it continues on a path of moderate recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. And we heard some more detail on the much-vaunted Operation Vulindlela.

Michael Avery reviews the week that was with Warwick Lucas chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University.